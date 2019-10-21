Nepali film previewed

Acclaimed Nepali film A Mero Hajur 3 (Oh my dear 3) was previewed at the Lunar Cinema, Araimi Complex in Qurum.

Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, Nepal Ambassador to the Sultanate, welcomed the people from the Himalayan state to the event marking the first show of a Nepali feature film ever.

“Cinemas can bridge the cultural gap while providing a unique entertainment avenue. We cherish the first preview of a Nepali film, thanks to the Omani authorities, Namrata Jha who coordinated the event and others who supported us,” Sarmila told the Observer.

Directed by Jharana Thapa and produced by Sunil Kumar Thapa under the banner of Suhana Entertainment and Sunil Kumar Thapa Production, A Mero Hajur 3 is a Nepali romantic comedy film starring Suhana Thapa in her debut and Anmol KC in the lead roles.

Salon Basnet, Arpan Thapa and Rabindra Jha share the screen space with the leads.

Mohammed bin Sultan al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate, KIM Chang-Kyu, Korean Ambassador, OL Ameer Ajwad, Ambassador of Sri Lanka, and Rakesh Adlakha, Deputy Chief of Mission and Head of Chancery of the Indian Embassy, were also present at the preview.

The event was coordinated by Namrata Jha with the support of Raj Kumar Nepane and a number of private entities which joined hands with the event.

