Oman
7 Covid-19 deaths recorded on Sunday in Oman: Minister
Muscat Municipality offers relief from tax, registration fees
Healing beyond the aftermath together
Dhofar Municipality affirms keenness to contain effects of tropical condition
Closed joint stock companies convening begins electronically
Civil Service Minister issues guidance for workplaces
CORONAVIRUS
Oman reports over 1,000 cases for single day
8,648 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, including 35 deaths
Second Covid-19 test be done before leaving hospital?
10 new Covid-19 cases reported from Duqm
Muscat is lockdown-free, Muttrah in isolation
US Covid-19 deaths top 100,000 as country reopens
Why checkpoints will continue in Ruwi, Darsait, Wadi Kabir, Hamriya
Muscat lockdown lifted, Muttrah still in isolation
What you need to know about Covid-19 right now?
Bleaching powder bad for health
WHO suspends clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine
Buraimi vegetable market closed, Covid-19 cases reported
Coronavirus: ROP takes tough action against violators
India issues fresh guidelines for return of stranded nationals
Blogs
To control Covid-19 infection, sodium hypochlorite or bleaching powder is being used to disinfect the human body, along with surface
Eid of a different mode!
How have we been coping with the lockdown?
How to sustain a healthy lifestyle during lockdown
Zakat purifies one’s wealth
LIFE AND TIMES OF SULTAN QABOOS
Business
Insurers in Oman directed to pick up Covid-19 treatment tab
Cost mitigation: COVID-19 testing and treatment costs of hospitalised policyholders to be borne by insurance firm up to the limit of their policies: CMA
Port of Duqm handles maiden chemical ship-to-ship operation
PDO’s Amin Photovoltaic Power Plant starts operations
PDO achieves record oil, gas and condensate output in 2019
Operations resume at Salalah Port after brief weather disruption
Sports
No place for Hales, Plunkett in as England training group
Alex Hales and World Cup-winner Liam Plunkett were both left out of a mammoth 55-man England training group announced Friday.
‘La Liga hoping to start next season on Sept 12’
Starc wants pink ball for India series
FFA must get creative to revitalise game: Moore
World
England risks Covid-19 resurgence by ending lockdown too soon
England risks losing control of the coronavirus pandemic again and is at a “very dangerous moment” as it starts to
NASA resumes human spaceflight from U.S. soil with historic SpaceX launch
Global coronavirus cases surpass 6 million
India’s Foreign Ministry asks some officials to quarantine after two positive for virus
Features
Sour mango, the most awaited fruit in summer
MUSCAT: Everybody, young and old, is fond of mangoes. In the mango season, it is not unusual to eat five
Superheroes, from near and far, join Indonesia’s coronavirus battle
Tomatoes, peppers, sweet corn: Things you can grow on your balcony
Staying productive while in home quarantine
Disney plans to reopen Walt Disney World starting on July 11
COLUMNS
Picture of the day
Opera
‘L’Inganno Felice’ is ROHM season’s finest performance
Tunes of peace
A Celebration of 400 Years of Music
Visually appealling ‘The Sea Treasures” delights Arab audience
‘Love and fulfilment win hearts in Mozart’s final work’
Lively, entertainers from Vienna
ROHM presents The Magic Flute
Vienna Classical Players to perform at ROHM
Witness the unique choreography of the Georgian National Ballet “Sukhishvili” at ROHM
An extra ordinary, rare performance of a Jazz icon
Exploring Oman
Ras al Ruwais: The beach paradise at the edge of the world
The seagulls flutter with ease despite the strong wind coming from the sea. They were hovering several metres above the
Conserving meteorite wealth a national priority, says official
The cradle of culture
Learning from the pomegranate guru of Jabal Akhdhar
Four reasons why you should visit Manah next
Science Tech
A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million
Let hobbies flourish through virtual learning
Over 100 new minor planets found at edge of solar system
Facebook detox leads to healthier and happier life
Microsoft disrupts world’s most active botnet
Ford Motor takes aim at Jeep with new Bronco SUV models
GM takes aim at Tesla with ‘Ultium’ batteries and EVs
MediaTek, Samsung launch world’s first Wi-Fi 6 8K TV
WhatsApp unveils Dark Mode for iPhone and Android
WEEKEND
Environment
Oman bans single-use plastic from January 2021
Article 1 prohibits companies and institutions from using single-use plastic shopping bags that are used and disposed after single once in order to preserve the Omani environment.