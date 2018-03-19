All preparations completed to start airport operations

All preparations have been completed with the strategic partners to start commercial operations from the new passenger terminal of Muscat International Airport on March 20, a statement from the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) said.

It added that 45 operational trials were conducted with the participation of about 25,975 members of the public. Around 100 exercises, including an emergency exercise, were conducted with the participation of more than 4,000 people. The operational readiness of the systems were also conducted in collaboration with the Operational Readiness Team of Oman Airports Management Company, Royal Oman Police, Oman Air and the ground handling companies.

Oman Air’s WY153 flight to Zurich will be last flight departing from the current Muscat International Airport at 2.45 pm. The first arrival flight of the new passenger terminal at Muscat International Airport will be that of the WY462 Omani Air flight coming from the Iraqi city of Najaf at 5.30pm .

The ministry added that all procedures at the new Muscat International Airport will be implemented according to the classification approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to serve 20 million passengers per year in the first phase.

