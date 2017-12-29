Al Ruzaiqi powers Oman into semis

Said al Ruzaiqi came off the bench to score a brace as Oman national team defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0, to secure a place i…

Science History Centre, an educational asset opens

The Science History Centre opened on Thursday at the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech) under the patronag…

30 honey breeders take part in Omani Honey Market

The 9th version of Omani Honey Market opened its doors at Muscat Grand Mall (MGM) on Thursday under the auspices of Dr A…

Oman shock Saudi 2-0 to enter Gulf Cup semis

Oman defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 to claim a Gulf Cup 2017 semi-final spot in Kuwait on Thursday. Both sides were goalless …

Japan offers technical support to Sultanate

Japan will sign an agreement with Oman to extend technical assistance in all fields, Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono …

