Wear your mask, pandemic is still on

MUSCAT: Despite repeated appeals and warnings, people are stepping out on to the streets and other public places without wearing masks.

While many are with their kith and kin without face coverings at beaches, many on the streets and residential neighbourhoods were seen carrying the masks in their pockets.

The Supreme Committee dealing with the situation arising out of the COVID-19 mandated that all people cover their mouth and nose with masks in public as a guard against the spread of the virus.

Violators are slapped with a fine of RO 100.

But with the ease in lockdown, people started visiting malls and beaches in large numbers, especially, at the weekends – many of them without the necessary precautions.

“While most people do appear to be complying with the laws, many have begun acting as if the coronavirus pandemic is over. It is too early to abandon basic precautions. It is like digging our own graves”, said Dr Basheer Alikaparambil, specialist in Internal Medicine at Bader al Samaa Hospital.

A number of people were handed fines by the police for not wearing masks in the public places.

“You’ve got to wear a mask. The virus is transmitted by droplets and close contact. Droplets play a very important role in the spread of the microbe”, said Dr Basheer.

Wearing masks can prevent droplets that carry the virus from escaping and infecting others and their lives, he added.

According to World Health Organisation, face masks should be used as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives; the use of a mask alone is not sufficient to provide an adequate level of protection against COVID-19.