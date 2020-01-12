Main 

US President Trump sends condolence message

Oman Observer

Muscat: US President Donald J Trump has expressed his ‘deep sorrow’ on the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said and praising him as ‘a true partner and friend of the United States.”

“Melania and I were very saddened to learn of the passing of Sultan Qaboos Said.  We offer our deepest condolences to the people of Oman. As the longest-serving leader in the Middle East, Sultan Qaboos brought peace and prosperity to his country and was a friend to all.  His unprecedented efforts to engage in dialogue and achieve peace in the region showed us the importance of listening to all viewpoints.  Sultan Qaboos was a true partner and friend to the United States, working with nine different American presidents.  We will honor his memory by continuing to strengthen the partnership between the United States and Oman.  Sultan Qaboos will truly be missed.  Let us take comfort in knowing that his powerful legacy will live on.”

Oman Observer

