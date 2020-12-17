Oman, Zanzibar sign foundation document for museum

ZANZIBAR: Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, received at his office on Thursday Eng Ibrahim bin Said al Kharousi, Heritage Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

The meeting laid emphasis on cooperation between the Sultanate and Zanzibar in the field of heritage and ways to preserve it. They also signed the foundation document of museum aspects of Beit Al Ajaib historical palace. The meeting comes as part of Al Kharousi’s tour in Zanzibar to inspect Beit Al Ajaib maintenance and restoration project, being undertaken by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism. Beit Al Ajaib (House of Wonders) is an architectural wonder showcasing various aspects of the shared history of Oman and Zanzibar. Al Kharousi and his delegation were briefed about the progress of work and met officials tasked with the project. They also visited the Palace Museum, the old fort, the Sultani cemetery, Al Salam Museum, the Natural History Museum, Mtoni Palace ruins and Al Marhubi Palace. — ONA

