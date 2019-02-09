Conference to highlight population-related issues

MUSCAT: The Omani Studies Centre at Sultan Qaboos University will organise the International Conference titled “Population and Sustainable Development in the Sultanate of Oman” from October 14 to 16 at the Conference Hall of the University. Population issues are closely related to sustainable development; hence, it is one of the 17 main goals of 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. These goals have highlighted a number of population issues that require collective international, regional and local efforts which, in turn, requires a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of these issues and their dimensions.

