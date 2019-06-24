Canada seeks Omani students

Muscat, June 24 – Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, met Jean Charest, the Special Envoy of the Canadian Prime Minister for the UN Security Council Mission, who is currently visiting the Sultanate, in her office in Muscat on Monday. At the outset of the meeting, Al Busaidiyah welcomed the Canadian official and his delegation, stressing the importance of the visit in opening new fields of cooperation between the Sultanate and Canada particularly higher education. The minister presented a brief about higher education in the Sultanate and the importance accorded by the ministry to the international scholarship programme.

Reviewing the efforts made by the government to diversify specialisations, Al Busaidiyah briefed the delegation about the Al Ajyal College project and the University of Oman project. She said the government is keen on encouraging vocational and crafts education as well as entrepreneurship culture and linking them to college education. The minister pointed out to the possibility to start cooperation with the Canadian side in the entrepreneurship and crafts fields. On his side, the Canadian official presented an overview of the higher education in Canada and its leading universities which are among the world’s best universities.

Charest gave a brief of the political stability his country enjoys and the good relations it shares with other countries as well as the Canadian people’s openness to other societies, all that contributed to the promotion of Canada as a good choice for international students. The Canadian official stressed the interest of his side to expand the areas of cooperation with the Sultanate, including higher education, and referred to the similarities between the two peoples including the values of tolerance and respect. The similarities between the two peoples will promote cooperation between the two countries not only in higher education, but in a variety of other aspects too.

The Canadian official looked forward to attract more Omani students to study in Canadian universities in addition to strengthening the aspects of cooperation between Omani and Canadian sides in terms of students exchange programmes, scientific research, and the courses of Arabic language and Islamic culture taught in Canada. The Canadian official invited Al Busaidiyah to visit the Canadian universities and attend an upcoming international conference expected to be held in November. Currently there are 137 Omani students studying in Canadian universities.

