Water production increases 1.4pc in Sultanate till January 2020

Muscat: Water production in the Sultanate increased by 1.4 per cent to reach 35.69 million cubic metres until the end of January 2020, compared to 35.21 million cubic metres in the same period in 2019, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

In the Governorate of Muscat, the water production rose by 4.2 per cent to reach 16.14 million cubic metres in the one-month period of 2020, compared to 15.49 million cubic metres in 2019.

Water production also rose in the Governorate of Dhofar by 6.8 per cent to reach 5.08 million cubic metres in 2020 compared to 2019 when the production was 4.76 million cubic metres.

The total water production of other governorates at the end of January 2020 stood at 14.46 million cubic metres, a fall of 3.3 per cent from the end of January 2019, when the production reached 14.95 million cubic metres. –ONA