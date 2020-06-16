Local 

Water production increases 1.4pc in Sultanate till January 2020

Oman Observer

Muscat: Water production in the Sultanate increased by 1.4 per cent to reach 35.69 million cubic metres until the end of January 2020, compared to 35.21 million cubic metres in the same period in 2019, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

In the Governorate of Muscat, the water production rose by 4.2 per cent to reach 16.14 million cubic metres in the one-month period of 2020, compared to 15.49 million cubic metres in 2019.

Water production also rose in the Governorate of Dhofar by 6.8 per cent to reach 5.08 million cubic metres in 2020 compared to 2019 when the production was 4.76 million cubic metres.

The total water production of other governorates at the end of January 2020 stood at 14.46 million cubic metres, a fall of 3.3 per cent from the end of January 2019, when the production reached 14.95 million cubic metres. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6824 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

North Al Batinah businessmen visit Belarus

Oman Observer Comments Off on North Al Batinah businessmen visit Belarus

Royal Office Minister receives Indian Minister

Oman Observer Comments Off on Royal Office Minister receives Indian Minister

Oman Post launches electronic payment system

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Post launches electronic payment system