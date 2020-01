Muscat: Qais Saeed, President of the Republic of Tunisia, arrived in Oman and offered condolences on the death of the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said bin Taimour at Al Alam Palace on Sunday.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour received the Tunisian President and delegation.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks to the Tunisian President and the accompanying delegation for their sincere condolences and sympathy.