RO 100m poultry project makes headway in Ibri

Food security: A’Namaa Poultry Co, which broke ground in February 2019, will have 240 poultry broiler sheds with the capacity to produce 60,000 tonnes of white meat in the next five years

Construction work on the A’Namaa Poultry project — a RO 100 million initiative to strengthen Oman’s long-term food security — has now reached an advanced stage at a site in Al Safaa in the Wilayat of Ibri in Dhahirah Governorate.

The massive venture — one of the initiatives of wholly government-owned Oman Food Investment Holding Company (OFIH) — is being built on a 70 sq km area. Designed and built to the latest international standards, the poultry farm will yield 60,000 metric tonnes/year of white meat primarily for the domestic market, but potentially for regional markets as well.

When fully operational, A’Namaa Poultry will boost domestic poultry production from 36 per cent of national demand presently to about 70 per cent by 2030, according to Yaqoub bin Mansour al Ruqaishi, CEO.

The project will also open up employment opportunities for Omanis in a diverse array of field, including warehouse management and control, mechanical engineering, quality control, veterinary, electrical and industrial activities.

A’Namaa Poultry Co, which broke ground in February 2019, will have 240 poultry broiler sheds with the capacity to produce 60,000 tonnes of white meat in the next five years.

The project has a capacity to hatch 100 million eggs per year to meet the project’s need of chicks as well as the needs of poultry farmers and small and med-sized enterprises, adding more value to the economy. It will also contribute to meeting the increased demand for poultry, which is estimated to grow by 80 per cent.

The project will have over 735 employees, having Omanisation as a goal. With a large supply chain comprising suppliers, vendors, retailers and distributors, A’Namaa will contribute significantly to the economy.

(With inputs from ONA)