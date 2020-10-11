MOH issues report on cancer incidence in Oman 2017

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH), represented by the National Cancer Registry (NCR) issued recently its annual Cancer Incidence Report in Oman for 2017.

The report indicated that the number of recorded tumors cases in 2017 reached 2,101 including 1,892 (90.05 per cent) cases among Omanis, 188 (8.95 per cent) cases among residents, and 19 (0.9 per cent) cases of Carcinoma in situ among Omanis.

The number of cancer cases among Omani males reached 887 (46.9 per cent) compared to 1005 (53.1 per cent) cases among Omani females. 127 (6.7 per cent) cases were registered among Omani children at the age of 14 and under.

Cancer incidence among females in the Sultanate reached 114.2 cases per 100,000 while cases among males were 113.3 case per 100,000 population, according to the World Population Standard that is used to reach a fair comparison on the magnitude of cancer issue compared to other countries of the world varying in population pyramid.

The National Cancer Registry report indicates that the breast cancer is the most common cancer among females in the Sultanate, followed by thyroid cancer, and colorectal cancer while the most common cancer types among males are first colorectal cancer followed by the prostate and then the Non-Hodgkin lymphoma disease.

The NCR provides reliable and fundamental source in cancer treatment and control programmes for decision makers. It was established in 1985 to offer a database in cancer surveillance, as well as a tool in collecting, and disseminating reliable population-based statistics in the Sultanate. Since 1996, the Ministry has been keen in publishing periodically cancer incidence rates reports. –ONA