Gloves, masks mandatory for Mawelah market shoppers

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has announced that retail trade will resume at Mawelah Central Vegetables and Fruits Market from Wednesday, April 29.

A statement by Muscat Municipality said the market will open for shoppers from 12 noon to 8 pm on weekdays, except Friday when will it be closed for maintenance.

Light vehicles won’t be allowed to enter the marketplace and will be directed to dedicated car parks on the western side of the market with more than 370 car parks allocated to customers’ vehicles.

Shoppers should use face mask and gloves without which they won’t be allowed to enter the market, the statement said.

The management of the central market will provide trolleys for free for the transport of merchandise as well as porters to carry the customers’ loads to the car park as per the charge set by the municipality.

According to the new regulations, only customers between 12 and 60 years of age will be allowed entry to the marketplace.

Wholesale trade will continue from 4 am to 11 am as earlier announced.

