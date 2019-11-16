Main Sports 

Arabian Gulf Cup mascot, Sodeifi, visits Oman

Oman Observer

Muscat: Sodeifi, the mascot for the 24th  Arabian Gulf Cup, will be in Oman between November 16 and 22 November as part of a promotional tour in the region.

The oyster and pearl mascot will appear at a host of locations, including the Omani Football Association, Al Mouj Muscat,  Muscat City Center, Muscat Grand Mall, Al Safeer Mall and Suhar City Center.

Sodeifi will also make an appearance during Oman national team’s match against India.

Sodeifi has already visited a host of venues in Qatar and Kuwait, including malls, schools and businesses. His appearances in Oman will build excitement for the tournament, which will take place in Doha from November 26 to December 8.

Khalid Mubarak al Kuwari, marketing director, the local organizing committee, said, “After successful tours in Qatar and Kuwait, we look forward to seeing Sodeifi in Oman as the country prepares to join the competition in Qatar later this month.”

Sodeifi, which features the shades of the Qatari flag, first appeared in 2004 when Qatar hosted the Arabian Gulf Cup for the third time.

This year’s tournament will be contested by eight nations: hosts Qatar, defending champions Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4602 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Mane kickstarts Liverpool’s league campaign

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mane kickstarts Liverpool’s league campaign

Jazz beat Rockets to keep hot streak going

Oman Observer Comments Off on Jazz beat Rockets to keep hot streak going

Chelsea, Ajax draw European thriller

Oman Observer Comments Off on Chelsea, Ajax draw European thriller