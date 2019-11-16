Arabian Gulf Cup mascot, Sodeifi, visits Oman

Muscat: Sodeifi, the mascot for the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup, will be in Oman between November 16 and 22 November as part of a promotional tour in the region.

The oyster and pearl mascot will appear at a host of locations, including the Omani Football Association, Al Mouj Muscat, Muscat City Center, Muscat Grand Mall, Al Safeer Mall and Suhar City Center.

Sodeifi will also make an appearance during Oman national team’s match against India.

Sodeifi has already visited a host of venues in Qatar and Kuwait, including malls, schools and businesses. His appearances in Oman will build excitement for the tournament, which will take place in Doha from November 26 to December 8.

Khalid Mubarak al Kuwari, marketing director, the local organizing committee, said, “After successful tours in Qatar and Kuwait, we look forward to seeing Sodeifi in Oman as the country prepares to join the competition in Qatar later this month.”

Sodeifi, which features the shades of the Qatari flag, first appeared in 2004 when Qatar hosted the Arabian Gulf Cup for the third time.

This year’s tournament will be contested by eight nations: hosts Qatar, defending champions Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.