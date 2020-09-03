Local Main 

70% of government employees in Oman can return to offices

Oman Observer

Muscat: The percentage of government employees who can report to work in government offices has been raised from the current 30 percent, while the focus on work from home will continue.

“There is a decision that around 60 to 70 percent of government employees can return to their offices. The department in-charges have been given the flexibility to decide on the percentages and ensure that services offered to citizens and residents are not affected,” said the Minister of Health on Thursday.

The government institutions must follow the precautionary measures to ensure that the virus is not transmitted.

When the 50 percent return to work was applied, some institutions became epicenters of the virus transmission as a result of non-compliance with the precautionary measures.

Some employees had a wrong idea about the distance work as they spend the working time in shopping and relaxing rather than doing the required tasks.

 

