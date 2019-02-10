Knowledge Oman honours ‘most valuable member’

Muscat, Feb 10 – As part of encouraging and motivating members of the society, Knowledge Oman, the leading knowledge-sharing platform in the Sultanate, has awarded its team member Israa al Ajmi with the “Most Valuable Member” award (MVM) for 2018, highlighting her notable achievements in the past year. The award was presented by the President of Knowledge Oman, Khalfan al Mahrazy in the presence of the Vice-President, Baqlees al Hassani at a gathering celebrating its achievements.

“We are honoured to award Israa with the MVM award this year appreciating her leading qualities of positively serving, contributing to growth and generously giving back to the society. Israa is an excellent member who continues to push hard for growth within the team and community as a whole,” Al Mahrazy said. The competitive annual MVM award recognises team contributions and encourages talents in the country who are regarded as role models. KO has attracted a diverse team leading various initiatives that impact the society.

Israa al Ajmi said upon receiving the award, “Being nominated as the most valuable member has absolutely made me feel extremely happy. It’s a great thrill to feel your effort is being recognised by the largest platform in the country. I thank all who put trust and belief in me.”

Al Ajmi is part of the Knowledge Oman People Engagement Team that overlooks Knowledge Oman’s charity events, organising of Knowledge Oman team members’ activities such as fun days, and overlooking Knowledge Oman pool of volunteers as well. Israa by profession is an English language lecturer at Higher College of Technology. Israa is also a toastmaster and adventurer who has won various awards in public speaking contest in and outside Oman.

KO empowers local communities by facilitating, creating and leading knowledge transfer initiatives. Whilst committed to quality output and the direct benefits for participants, the organisation is equally focused on the bigger picture. Knowledge Oman is an award-winning social enterprise focused on the transfer of ‘sustainable knowledge’ to improve national performance. It is upon the grand vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos that the organisation identified its niche for social innovation, working to support Oman’s development in becoming a ‘knowledge-based society’.

