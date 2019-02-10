915 students sign up for STEM

Muscat, Feb 10 – Around 915 students from the 10th Grade have joined STEM Oman, which began on Sunday. STEM Oman is a global education system designed by Rolls-Royce UK and adopted by the Oman Authority for Partnership for Development (OADFP) for implementation in the Sultanate. The Ministry of Education is supporting the initiative through the Department of Innovation and Scientific Olympiad. STEM Oman aims to combine the four basic learning materials (mathematics, engineering, science and technology) and connect them in an innovative way,

based on scientific experiences, to transform ideas into practical applications that focus on linking education to everyday life and that will develop creative and critical thinking skills.

The goal is to create a generation capable of effectively participating in sustainable development in society and entering the knowledge-based economy in the fields of science, mathematics, engineering and technology, said OAPDF in a statement. The second stage of the STEM Oman programme was launched at the beginning of the first semester of 2018-2019 academic year in 18 public schools from various governorates in the

Sultanate.

A dozen laboratories are providing the tools and equipment for the curriculum. Also during the second phase, 41 teachers were trained to apply the curriculum and enable them to use modern teaching methodologies.

The implementation of the programme started in the Sultanate during the second semester

of the academic year 2017-2018 targeting six schools in the first phase distributed in three governorates.

In the 2018-2019 academic year, 12 new schools distributed across all governorates of the Sultanate were included in the programme.

A further 12 new schools will be added during the third phase.

The number of schools enrolled in STEM Oman in the academic year 2019/2020 will reach 30 public schools.

Related