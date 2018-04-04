20 women arrested for indecent behaviour

Muscat, April 5 – The Criminal Investigations team of Bausher Police station arrested 20 women of Asian and African nationalities for appearing in public places in a indecent manner.

An official source in the Royal Oman Police said on Wednesday that the suspects were spotted while they were in public places in Al Khuwair area in the province of Boucher, and will be referred to the judicial authorities for necessary action.

It may be noted as per the Omani Penal Code under the Royal Decree No. 7/2018 appearing in public places or roads in a manner that undermines public modesty and violates the traditional values of the society shall be punishable by imprisonment for a period of not less than one month, not exceeding three (3) months and a fine not less than RO100 and not exceeding RO 300 or one of these penalties.

Like this: Like Loading...