Young Omanis shine with innovative projects

MUSCAT, NOV 10 – Three Omani projects were declared as winners of Talent Hackathon hosted by the Research Council (TRC) as part of the Oman Science Festival last week. The project titled ‘Happiness Game’ by Al Musannah College of Technology bagged the first place in the virtual reality category while the Safety First team from College of Applied Sciences, Sur was the winner under the Internet of Things category. Team from Izki topped in Artificial Intelligence while in 3D Printing category, 6 Points team was declared the winner.

The Talent Hackathon is an event in which young participants interested in technology compete to find innovative solutions to real world problems and challenges using the technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution such as virtual reality and augmented reality, the use of ‘Internet of Things’ and their applications in smart cities and interactive big data analysis. There were competitions in science and technology for families as well aimed at encouraging creativity and present creative ideas and solutions using modern technology.

Zaid Sultan al Mahrouqi and family, Ibrahim Said al Shidhani and family, the family of Saleh Salim al Sarmi, the family of Bader Hamoud al Amri, and the family of Ali Hashil al Jabri were the winners of this Hackathon.

“Procedural programming is an important entry point for the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution because the programming of artificial intelligence, robot, the Internet of Things and big data, etc. all rely on it”, said Dr Saud al Balushi, Member of State Councillor and Chairmen of the Main Committee of Oman Science Festival.

The family event in science and technology also aimed at solving issues related to sustainable development and to motivate participants to find practical solutions using the techniques of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).

The winners of each of the two Hackathons received a paid scientific trip to attend Expo 2020 Dubai, and 200 coupons for 200

training courses in one of the academic institutions.

