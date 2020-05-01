They are humans too

Every time we go out for reporting on the coronavirus pandemic our family and friends start worrying for us. Initially I myself was afraid. More than anything else the fear was triggered off with the mind jumping from one imagination to another.

Then a statement by a friend of mine struck me, “Doctors and nurses do not get nervous. It is their duty and they have seen a lot.”

This is what inspired me too to carry on.

Yes maybe doctors and nurses are used to experiencing varying degrees of emergencies. The only difference if they are breaking down now globally could be seeing the crises helplessly not knowing exactly what would save the patient.

And then there is another aspect to COVID-19 – it is contagious. A doctor or a nurse cannot maintain a distance of 2 meters with a patient at all times. They are after all treating the patient.

Whether they are at Sablat Muttrah swab testing the public with potential symptoms and talking to the individuals, or the doctors and nurses I met at Al Nahda Hospital, they might seem to be performing their duties as a typical day would have been prior to COVID-19. But that is not the reality. They have to look at each person as a potential COVID-19 patient and look at the best solution that can be provided for the patient.

It is a new virus and doctors have to constantly update themselves on what is going on around the world and at the same time conduct their own studies and analysis.

All this when we are worried to enter a supermarket thinking who could have touched what? We jump at the sight of anyone remotely coming close to our parameters. We have become so conscious and aware of our physical distance and this is what that could continue to achieve in flattening the curve.

We have to flatten the curve and we have to be responsible because even doctors and nurses are humans. Their spirit might be of superheroes but physically and mentally they are also vulnerable whether they like it or not. While they face the virus to combat it in each patient we must think of their protection.

First of all we can protect them by staying at home and being safe ourselves. It might sound like a cliché but it is the fact. However, the fact is not everybody is capable of living in conditions that can provide them the option of social distancing. Came across a note on line from a person, who lives in a camp that said their rooms are small and the camp has people who have symptoms who might or might not be Covid positive. The note requested, “Will the authorities come and conduct tests here? We have lot of fear as we go to sleep each day.”

The words of that note continue to haunt as they appear in the back of the mind as I try to focus on anything else those printed lines appear. It is an S.O.S note not in a bottle but an online message where we all are today.

The doctors and nurses and health workers must be going through this very fear too in their quiet moments maybe worrying for themselves, their colleagues and family members.

After our reporting we came out and reached the check point. A strong but polite police officer asked where we are heading next. As he towered over the car and asked for the official paper I realised it was midday in the tail end of April and here he was patience enquiring why we were out and about.

In the Muscat governorate and throughout the country at the checkpoints between the governorates Royal Oman Police and Army officers continue their duty as they fast during the holy month being vigilant to combat COVID-19 and for the protection of the society. It is their duty but a difficult one.

Let us do our part – let’s stay home and let us pray at home and include them in our prayers. And let us explore how more we can assist them.