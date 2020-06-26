Tailor shops to strictly follow health safety guidelines

Muscat: Preventive measures have to be strictly followed in male and female tailor shops or factories that were allowed to operate from Wednesday, reported the authorities.

Some of the measures are:

Conduct medical checks to workers in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

Work with the minimum number of workers, and do not relocate them from one location to another.

Ensure proper ventilation in the shop.

Provide hand sanitizers or alcohol-based hand rubs containing at least 70% alcohol.

Set the necessary guidance to delineate personal boundaries and create physical space between individuals (2 m).

Conduct daily screening to the body temperature of workers and costumers, and keep those who have temperatures above 37 offsite.

Wash and sterilise hands frequently.

Oblige all workers to wear personal protective equipment.

Prohibit entry of unmasked customers.

If possible, keep details and contact information of customers like – ID and phone numbers, and place of residence to help competent authorities do quick disease surveillance and tracking.

Comply with the hygiene and sterilisation standards established by the Ministry of Health and other competent authorities.

Deny entry of individuals who exhibit signs of sickness.

Do not serve food to customers.

Ban the entry of people above 60 years and children less than 12 years.

Allow only one customer.