Short visits to Oman restricted

Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has informed all airlines operating into the Sultanate that there is no longer an option for passengers traveling to Oman to stay in the sultanate for a period of fewer than eight days

The airlines must ensure that there are no travel reservations are made to depart Oman before the mandatory quarantine period of seven days, the CAA statement said.

Earlier, the Minister of Health on Thursday said that “People returning from travel must self-isolate for 7 days, and they may retake the test on the eighth day or continue self-isolation until the 14th day.”

The requirements for entering the Sultanate through Oman Airports as featured in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Circular.

All travelers arriving in Oman are required to undergo a PCR test at least 72-hours before their scheduled arrival and to present a certified medical certificate of a negative COVID-19 test result.

Travelers are required to pre-book the PCR test through https://covid19.emushrif.om/traveler/travel, pay OMR 25 test fee, and download (Tarrasud+) application prior to arrival in the Sultanate.

All travelers arriving in Oman from any country will be required to undergo another COVID-19 PCR test on arrival, wear Tarrasud+ bracelet, and isolate for 7 days.

The fine for not returning the tracking bracelet is RO1,000 as there have been reports of people throwing it away after use.

At the end of seven days, travelers are required to undergo a new PCR test on the 8th day and if the test result is negative, the isolation period will end.

Test results will be available within 24 hours.

The test report can be viewed and printed electronically on https://covid19.emushrif.om

Airlines are required to ensure that all passengers are adhering to the health requirements of the Sultanate of Oman prior to departure.

GCC citizens, residents with valid residency permits, and travelers with a valid visa are allowed to enter the Sultanate without prior approval.

All travelers arriving at the Sultanate of Oman are required to have international health insurance covering the cost of COVID-19 treatment valid for one month, except for citizens, GCC nationals, and passengers with free treatment card.

Children below 15 years old are exempt from the PCR test and Tarrasud+ bracelet requirements.

Diplomats working at foreign embassies accredited to the sultanate of Oman and diplomats visiting the Sultanate are exempted from COVID-19 PCR test. Tarassud+ and the bracelet, however, are subject to a seven-day quarantine.

Aircraft crew is exempt from the PCR test, Tarrasud+ bracelet requirements, the isolation requirements, and are subject to the precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

All other previously issued requirements for entry in the Sultanate of Oman remain in force, in as much as they do not contradict with the above newly issued requirements.