Sayyid Badr meets Maldives minister

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, met Abdullah Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, in Male on Tuesday. They met on the sidelines Indian Ocean Conference 2019 themed “Securing the Indian Ocean region: Traditional and Non-Traditional Challenges”. During the meeting, they discussed relations, cooperation opportunities in transport and tourism, and issues of common interest. They also stressed the importance of cooperation of the Indian Ocean countries to boost development and sustain peace and stability. The Secretary-General expressed his good wishes to the Maldives in hosting the fourth edition of this conference, expressing the hope that the participants will succeed in achieving coordination, cooperation and integration. — ONA

