RNO continues to transport goods to Musandam Governorate

Musandam: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) on Monday transported varied shipments to Musandam Governorate with the aim of ensuring the availability of essential goods and food staples for citizens and expatriates of Musandam.

The move is part of the national and humanitarian roles undertaken by RNO within the framework of the Sultan’s Armed Forces support to the civil and military entities and the establishments that have been affected by the restrictions induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, and to integrate national efforts for the implementation of the decisions taken by the Supreme Committee entrusted with dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

