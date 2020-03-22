Rains in most part of Oman, thundershowers, hail likely

Muscat: The weather experts are expecting around 30 to 60 millimeters of rain and hail during the night in most of the regions. The temperatures are also expected to go down.

The trough of low pressure Al Rahma continues to have direct impact on the Sultanate said Jaifer al Busaidy, the Weather forecaster at the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre. According to him the varied intensity of rainfall, occasional thundershowers associated with fresh wind and hail will continue over the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliya, Muscat, North Al Sharqiya, South Al Sharqiya and parts of

Al Wusta and Dhofar.

The weather condition has been associated with the fresh southeasterly wind over Al Wusta, Dhofar, Al Dhakhiliya and Al Dhahira governorates during Sunday causing rising of dust, but this is to follow by fresh westerly to northwesterly wind over most of the Sultanate resulting in cooler temperatures and rough seas with high waves ranging from two to three meters.

“The rain will continue on Monday. We are expecting some thundershowers. It will be mainly Northern and Southern Sharqiya, Muscat, Al Wusta and Dhofar,

while other governorates will only be affected by isolated showers. We have to be cautious of all the wadis.

Mainly Al Hajr Mountains, coastal areas of Oman Sea and the Arabian Sea will be experiencing the main impact of the rain from this trough. It is best not to venture because of the COVID19 as well as the trough.

Also one should be cautious not to venture out to the sea because on Monday there will be northwesterly will have an effect on the sea waves making them go as high

as two to three meters and this will continue for two days. It will be up to two degrees cooler than what we are experiencing currently,” said Al Busaidy.

(Photo source: @Metar_Oman (Walid al Rahbi)