Oman’s first F&B Container Park to come up in Muscat

Muscat: The first F&B Container Park, an innovative Omani concept aimed at attracting tourists while offering the local populace a different experience altogether, will come up in Bausher, it is learnt.

‘Thy Yard’, a novel initiative conceptualised by 2 young Omani entrepreneurs in 2018 vows to offer an experience like never before and will be operational soon. An agreement to this has been signed with Nine Homes Real Estate.

The park consists of 7 unique containers and 2 commercial buildings which will be occupied by different F&B brands serving some of the best treats for every kind of cravings and taste buds. Each container in Thy Yard will have its own theme and design to attract all age groups and make it a perfect go-to-place for friends and families.

“We are thrilled to establish Thy Yard concept in Oman, introducing our F&B clients to open in an innovative location. We worked hard to provide the best quality and ideas to our audience and we thank Nine Homes for the support and being a part of our team” said Wasan Badar al Malki and Hamyar Sulaiman al Brashdi, Founders of Thy Yard.

“We are delighted to be the Leasing and Property Management Agency for Thy Yard. As a real estate agency, we customise our approaches based on the projects and the philosophy it holds. We cannot wait to see how this unfolds and are truly grateful to be a part of this unique concept,” adds Ahlam Sinani, CEO of Nine Homes Real Estate.

Thy Yard also is consciously incorporating recycled materials in its design, keeping sustainability as a priority by being environment friendly and creates a joyful atmosphere for everyone, marking yet another landmark in its tourism map.