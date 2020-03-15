Environment Local Main 

Oman bans single-use plastic from January 2021

Muscat: Mohammed bin Salem bin said al Tobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs, issued Ministerial Resolution 23/2020 regarding banning the use of single-use plastic shopping bags, from January 1, 2021.

Article 1 prohibits companies and institutions from using single-use plastic shopping bags that are used and disposed after single once in order to preserve the Omani environment.

Article 2 imposes an administrative fine of no less than RO100, and no more than RO2, 000 for anyone who violates the provisions of this decision, and doubled in the case of repeated violations of the violation, without prejudice to any more severe penalty stipulated by the Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Law.

It is reported that this decision was made according to the Law on Environmental Protection and Pollution Control issued by Royal Decree114/2001, and Royal Decree 18/2008 defining the terms of reference of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs and adapting its organizational structure.

