OFA to decide on status of pending domestic competitions today

Muscat, March 17 – The board of Oman Football Association (OFA) will have an urgent meeting on Wednesday presided over by Salim Said al Wahibi, OFA Chairman, in presence of the board members. The urgent meeting will decide the status of the pending domestic competitions for the existing season 2019-2020. Also, the meeting agenda will feature discussion of the new season 2020-2021 calendar after the decision of suspension the sports activities in the Sultanate to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It is expected that OFA board meeting will discuss different scenarios and possibilities including the suspension of Omantel league, the HM Cup and other domestic competitions. One of the possibilities is all the competitions to be shifted in the early next season. Another possibility is that to crown Seeb as champions of Omantel League while Mirbat, Al Oruba and Oman Club teams to relegate into the first division league. The probability of cancellation of the domestic season is less probability.

The Oman Professional League Union studied many proposals relating to the suspension of the football domestic competitions and it will be presented in more details before the OFA board.

As per the scheduled plan, the top domestic league (Omantel League) was to finish on April 10, the final match of His Majesty’s Cup to be played on April 17 and the first division league to end before mid of April. In addition to that, the OFA Cup semifinal round matches were scheduled to begin on March 25.

The Supreme Committee announced last week the suspension of the sports activities will be for 30 days effective from March 15. The decision from the committee was followed by a meeting which was held on Monday at the Ministry of Sports Affairs premises in the presence of the Sports Minister, Oman Olympic Committee chairman and chairmen of sports associations. The meeting decided to study the proposals relating to the suspension of the official sporting events and to resume next sporting season in September this year.

