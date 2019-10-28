Local Main 

Indirect effects of cyclone Kyarr to begin today

Muscat: The Sultanate is likely to experience indirect effects of the tropical cyclone Kyarr, which is being currently classified as category 4 cyclone, the Oman Meteorological Department said in its weather bulletin on Monday.

Indirect effects of the cyclone are expected to start today with rising sea waves along the coastline of the Sultanate overlooking the Arabian Sea reaching a height of 6 meters .

“Rough to moderate sea state reaching a height of 3 metres is expected along the coastal areas overlooking Sea of Oman. Other effects are predicted in a form of  sporadic rains occasionally  thundershower over Sharqiyah South, Al Wusta  and some parts of the coastal areas of Sea of Oman,” Met statement reads.

