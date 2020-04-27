India’s Kerala begins registration for NRIs to return home

Muscat: India’s Kerala state has started the registration for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in the GCC who wish to return once the flights are resumed.

The registration can be done at https://www.registernorkaroots.org/

According to reports, around 150,000 expatriates have registered since the process started at 6.30 pm on Sunday, April 26.

As per the country-wise figures, available, 45,430 applications were from UAE, 11,668 from Qatar, 11,365 from Saudi Arabia, 6,350 from Kuwait, 4,375 from Oman, and 2,092 from Bahrain.

More requests are expected in the coming days as the government has not declared any deadline to register on the website.

“All Keralites residing in different parts of the world can register on the website after they have got themselves tested for Covid-19 and declared negative,” official sources said.