India stops all international flights from March 22

Muscat: No international flights will land in India from March 22 to 31.

According to an official of an India-based airline in Muscat. “This technically means there will be no flights between Oman and India during this period.”

Another Indian airline said passengers can opt for cancel and refund option as direct flights are not available.

“No scheduled international commercial airliner shall be allowed to land in India from March 22, 2020 for one week. The state government shall issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representative/government servants/medical professionals are advised to remain at home,” the government statement said.

“Similarly all children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out,” it said.