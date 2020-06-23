Adventure Front Stories World 

Global Covid-19 cases cross 9-million mark

The number of global Global COVID-19 cases cross 9 mn mark: Johns Hopkins University-19 cases have crossed the 9 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 471,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

By Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 9,073,386, while the fatalities increased to 471,591, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 2,310,786 cases and 120,393 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of Covid-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,106,470 infections and 51,271 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (591,465), and was followed by India (425,282), the UK (306,761), Peru (257,447), Chile (246,963), Spain (246,504), Italy (238,720), Iran (207,525), France (197,381), Germany (191,768), Turkey (188,897), Mexico (185,122), Pakistan (181,088), Saudi Arabia (161,005), Bangladesh (115,786), Canada (103,418) and South Africa (101,590), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (42,731), Italy (34,657), France (29,666), Spain (28,324), Mexico (22,584) and India (13,699). IANS

