Avoid unnecessary video calls to reduce network load: TRA

Muscat: The Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) has urged customers to avoid services for recreational purposes between 9 am and 6 pm.

TRA added that avoiding services for entertainment purposes during peak hours will help meet the needs of the important sectors such as distance learning, and office, healthcare, and relief sectors.

Customers should avoid unnecessary video calls not only during rush hours but rather all the time, it said. “Also avoid sending all types of contents in large numbers visa social media applications to avoid pressure on the network,” it said.

TRA said that the speed of the internet decreases if more devices connected to

the modem.

Users have been urged to use more of fixed internet and voice services as much possible. “For example, to make a call use the landline instead of using a mobile phone to reduce the pressure on mobile networks.”

“Encourage your children to do more tasks creativity away from the screens and do not leave them to spend a long time watching videos on different platforms,” it added.

Always update the electronic devices with the latest software versions and antivirus, TRA said.