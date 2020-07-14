Local 

10 special flights to Pakistan in coming days

Muscat: Special flights will be operated by Oman Air and Salam Air to Pakistan in the next few days, both airlines said.

Oman Air will operate special flights to Lahore (July 24 ) Peshawar (July 24) Karachi (July 24 ) Islamabad (July 25) Multan (July 25) and Gwadar (July 25).

The budget airline, SalamAir, will be operating some special flights to Pakistan.

“Customers who wish to travel on these flights have to call at 24272222,” the airline said.

The schedules for flights to Karachi, Sialkot, Multan, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Lahore are as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

SalamAir will also operate special flights to Alexandria in Egypt from Salalah on July 7, 11 and 14.

 

