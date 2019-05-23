Wadi Bani Khalid: PACDA finds another two bodies

Muscat: Search and rescue team has recovered another two dead bodies from Wadi Bani Khalid, Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) said in a statement on Thursday.

PACDA on Wednesday had retrieved two bodies of the deceased and confirmed their identity. The authority informed search operations have intensified to find the remaining two persons.

“The search for the Asian family has so far found the body of four of the six missing persons, where two bodies have been identified while the other two bodies are being verified, and the teams continue to search for the other two,” the Royal Oman Police tweeted.

A family of 6 went missing on last Saturday in Wadi Bani Khalid after torrential rains resulted in flash floods in the area. The family was trapped inside the vehicle following heavy rains that led to water furiously flowing to the roads from mountains surrounding the area.