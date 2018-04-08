Oman Air gets new chief commercial officer

April 8 – Oman Air has appointed Paul Starrs as its Chief Commercial Officer effective from April 1, 2018. will mainly focus on developing a comprehensive and sustainable plan to improve Oman Air’s commercial operations.

Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, said “We are delighted to welcome Paul back to Oman Air to help further strengthen the company’s commercial operations as we continue our exciting expansion plans. Revenue Management, Network and Scheduling, Sales, Marketing, e-commerce, Oman Air holidays, Guest Experience, Call Centers and commercial cargo sales will report to him.

Paul is a welcome addition to our team and his new role is vital in the next phase of the turnaround focusing on how to sustain our position as a leading international carrier, and develop our innovative customer centric services.”

Prior to his appointment, Paul Starrs was the senior vice president global sales, distribution and ancillary products for Emirates.

Paul Starrs said, “It is an exciting time to join Oman Air as it continues to build on its position as an award winning international airline. It would be my targeted priority to assist and support Oman Air’s expansion plans during this growth period. Inbound tourism is a key focus area for Oman Air and now with the new fantastic world class passenger terminal, there has never been a better time to visit Oman for leisure, business or any other purpose. I’m very much looking forward to working with the teams to attract more visitors to Oman and Oman Air.”

