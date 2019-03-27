Marafi to manage, operate Khasab and Shinas ports

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport and Communications granted the right to manage and operate the Khasab and Shinas ports to Marafi Company of the Oman Global Logistics Group (ASYAD) on Wednesday. This is in line with the Government’s strategy to develop Omani ports distributed along the coasts of the Sultanate. The Ministry of Transport and Communications seeks to promote and develop the logistics sector in a sustainable and integrated manner and implement plans to improve and enhance the administrative, regulatory and operational efficiency of ports. The Ministry aims at enhancing the organisational and operational aspects of these ports and their integration with the main ports and providing the means to allow cargo handling for exports and imports. Marafi will benefit from the infrastructure provided by the government in these ports and maximise benefits for the trade and maritime transport sector. — ONA

