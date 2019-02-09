Investments in UVS will add value to national economy

MUSCAT, Feb 9 – Investments in the manufacturing of unmanned vehicle system (UVS) will add more value to the Omani economy. This is one of the many recommendations made at the first International Conference on Unmanned Vehicle Systems, Oman 2019, organised by the College of Engineering at the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU). According to Prof Hadj Bourdoucen, Dean, College of Engineering, General Conference, experts at the conference stressed the need to introduce laws and regulations in the Sultanate in this regard. “This will encourage entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises to invest and work on the technologies required in the development of unmanned vehicle systems. This will add more value to the local economy,” he said.

The recommendations for establishment of appropriate and effective mechanisms to enhance cooperation between SQU and the economic, regulatory, educational and research institutions, such as the National Survey Authority, the General Authority for Civil Aviation, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, the Research Council and other institutions and companies were also made at the conference.

Experts consisting of participants and speakers also felt the necessity of following up on efforts for organising future versions of this conference to keep up-to-date with the rapid developments in the field and strengthening its direct positive impact on the economic development and educational activity in the Sultanate.

The Organising Committee of the Conference announced on the occasion that the Second Conference on Unmanned Vehicle Systems will be held from February 8 to 10, 2021.

Other recommendations at the first edition of the event include creation of an updated and accurate database from reliable sources in the Sultanate to be used in the areas of unmanned vehicle systems and other research areas.

Also there should be collaboration with various institutions concerned to advance science and research through research and development platforms (such as Ejaad).

Building human and infrastructure capabilities to strengthen local know-how in modern technologies and applications to support development and community service that are in line with the future vision of the Sultanate, was also recommended.

While stressing the need to increase the awareness of the unmanned vehicle systems and their use in various applications, they urged that the society should be told about the economic benefits of these systems.

Experts favoured encouragement to units and educational institutions to promote unmanned vehicle systems and requirements (such as algorithms, artificial intelligence, robotics, big data and cloud) within their educational, technical, ethical programs and promote creativity in various areas in these future technologies.

