HM thanked by US and Kuwait

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Donald Trump of the United States of America in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the death of former US president George H W Bush. In his cable, President Trump expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s condolences and sympathy to him and his country’s friendly people. His Majesty also received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the death of Shaikha Lulwa Muhammad Al Ali Al Malik al Sabah. In his cable, Shaikh Sabah expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty against all harms.

Related