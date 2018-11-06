His Majesty’s written message to Jordan King

AMMAN: King Abdallah Ibn Al Hussain of Jordan received a written message from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the brotherly relations between the two countries. The message was delivered when the King received Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. During the audience, Alawi conveyed the greetings of His Majesty the Sultan to the King of Jordan, along with his best wishes of good health, welfare to him and the brotherly Jordanian people further progress and prosperity.

The Jordanian monarch asked Alawi to convey his greetings and best wishes of good health to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people further progress. The King of Jordan hailed the brotherly and historic relations between the two countries and the keenness to cement them to achieve the common interests of the brotherly peoples and serve the issues of the Arab and Muslim Umma. He also stressed the need to maintain coordination and consultations between the two countries on issues of mutual interest.

The audience also covered the Palestinian issue. The two sides stressed the need to relaunch peace negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis on the basis of two-state solution and the Arab Peace initiative. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Adviser of the King of Jordan, the Director of the King’s Office, and the Sultanate’s accredited Ambassador to Jordan. — ONA