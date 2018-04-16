GlassPoint Innovation Spur aims to promote renewables growth

MUSCAT, APRIL 16 –

Oman sees a major step towards supporting innovation for renewable energy with the launch of GlassPoint Innovation Spur. It was launched under the patronage of Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry yesterday at Muscat InterContinental Hotel.

The programme is now accepting applications at www.glasspointinnovationspur.com from innovators who have been waiting to turn their inventions into implementable businesses in renewable energy and water management.

Speaking to the Observer after the launch, Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb said he is pleased to see this initiative that is dedicated to young Omanis and entrepreneurs and innovators at the same time it sees a cooperation between GlassPoint and other government and private sector initiatives.

“These types of initiatives will help the innovators to come up with new ideas for renewable energy that can also be implemented. The government is encouraging such projects so that renewables can share the production of energy in Oman and not just depending on one resource, which is gas as of now. This project will assist the young Omani inventors and innovators to make their projects commercial,” explained the Under-Secretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

With a trusted list of partners including The Research Council (TRC), Innovation Park Muscat (IPM), Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada) and Sharakah, this first-of-its-kind incubator is set to contribute and sustainably drive innovation within Oman’s renewable energy and water management sectors.

The targeted solutions are ways to use renewable energy to enhance water management systems, solutions for cooling and air-conditioning systems, systems to enhance energy generation and storage, solutions for domestic use and schools, ways to improve energy efficiency and solutions for water collection and management for domestic use.

In his opening speech, Steven Moss, Chief Executive Officer of GlassPoint Solar said, “GlassPoint started as a small tech start-up in Silicon Valley, California and is now one of the fastest growing solar companies in the world thanks to the opportunities given to us here in Oman. The GlassPoint Innovation Spur came to existence to enhance Oman’s role as a global leader in renewable technology. By sharing our entrepreneurial journey and renewables expertise, we aim to drive the culture of innovation and empower local talent to achieve what we have achieved.”

The GlassPoint Innovation Spur aims to harness the growth in the renewables market by providing an intensive, full-cycle incubation programme focused on developing innovative solutions for a sustainable Oman.

“The programme will without doubt support innovation and knowledge-based entreprenurship in the fields of renewable energy and water. The Research Council is keen to provide technical and material support to participating innovators and entrepreneurs enabling them to develop their projects to enter the market, compete and grow,” said Dr Hilal al Hinai, Secretary-General of The Research Council.

Serving as a platform to develop innovative solutions to Oman’s challenges, the GlassPoint Innovation Spur includes two themes, renewable energy and water management. The first theme covers categories such as renewable energy solutions for domestic use, cooling and air-conditioning systems, energy efficiency, as well as enhanced energy generation and storage. The second theme focuses on identifying solutions for water management and collection techniques for domestic use.

