Festival of Korean culture begins on October 31

Muscat, Oct 24 – ‘Korea Week 2018’ featuring a festival of Korean music, dance and film kicks off in Muscat on October 31. The annual event, organised by the Korean Embassy, celebrates decades of friendship between Oman and South Korea.

The highlight is an evening of Korean music and dance at Bait Al Zubair Museum on October 31 at 7.30pm. Young and talented Korean musicians will perform splendid traditional music involving the use of unique musical instruments such as ‘Gayageum’, a string instrument with 12 strings, and ‘Piri’, a double-reed instrument.

“These Korean instruments create enchanting oriental melody of Korean traditional music and also reinterpret the world-famous pop music with exotic sounds,” said a press statement on the festival. “A Korean pop singer will also fascinate the audience with performances of various Korean songs ranging from classic to the latest K-pop, including a hit song of BTS, a leading K-Pop boy group beloved all over the world. A professional dancer will perform elegant moves handed down over the centuries.”

Two Korean films will be screened at Vox Cinema, Muscat Grand Mall (MGM), on November 1-2, at 7.30pm. The Map Against the World is a historical movie about a Korean legendary mapmaker. This movie depicts the map maker’s passion and adventure to complete a whole map of the Korean peninsula in the era of the Joseon Dynasty, 19th century. The audience will be introduced to life in old Korea along with beautiful settings of the Korean peninsula.

The second film, Train to Busan, is a worldwide hit thriller showing breathtaking action. Train to Busan premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and was applauded for its new zombie movie style. The movie features an express train heading to Busan, a safe city from horrible attackers infected by a fatal virus.

