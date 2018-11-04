Fahd hosts lunch in honour of Romanian PM

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers hosted luncheon in honour of Viorica Dancila and her accompanying delegation at Al Bustan Palace Hotel on Sunday. The luncheon was attended by their highnesses, ministers, advisers, state officials and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the Sultanate. Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă visited Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque as part of her official visit to the Sultanate.

During the visit to the mosque, the guest and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the history of the mosque construction, its architecture, which includes a mix of different architectural designs of Oman and Islamic architecture. She was also briefed on the facilities of the mosque, like Islamic Sciences Institute, the library and the lecture hall. The Romanian Prime Minister also visited Amouage Fragrance Factory, one of Oman’s leading perfume factories. The guest toured the various parts of the factory. She was briefed on the stages of the perfume manufacturing, the main products which are manufactured according to the highest international standards. — ONA