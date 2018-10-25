Exciting all-in-one fountain of youth

HOLISTIC WELLNESS

You might be wondering what this wonder is all about. Now that I have your undivided attention, let’s get going, shall we?

‘The Tree of Life’, Powerful Holistic Wonder

It has profound weight loss, anti-aging, beautification, detoxification, medicinal, and hormonal balancing benefits. Heard of it? Of course you have – but which one? You are confused now, are you not?

Moringa Oleifera, the botanical name, also known in Europe as the ‘Ben oil tree’, or in the Asian sub-continent as the ‘Drumstick tree.’ Moringa is known by over dozens of names in different languages around the world.

This easy-to-grow tropical plant species, native to the Himalayan Mountains, South East Asia and parts of The Middle East, comes GIFT-WRAPPED with all the wonders that you wish for.

Moringa is unique unto itself. Almost all parts of it — leaves, seeds, flowers, pods [the drumstick], stem and roots — are used as a source of nutrition, healing, and beauty.

Would you like to slow the effects of aging? Do you want a toned body or a beautiful, firm and spotless skin? Do your joints hurt? Are you moody or have hormonal imbalances?

The magical Moringa is the antidote as it is packed with healing properties, antioxidants, vitamins, and micronutrients.

Leaves, flowers, pods, and seeds

Moringa leaves are literally one of the most powerful holistic natural remedies. Its properties fight free radical damage, balance hormones and slow the effects of aging.

It is most potent in its fresh, natural state. *How do you source it? – Look for the * at the end.

Foods

Daily consumption of Moringa in one form or the other will reward you handsomely with a healthy, beautifully shaped body; glowing skin and hair; and an elevated, happy, well-balanced healthy constitution. These are proven benefits.

Salad

Fresh tender leaves and flowers make a refreshing, crunchy, salad, season with the fresh juice of lemon, Himalayan rock salt, with a crack of fresh black pepper, and a dribble of virgin olive oil.

Garnish

Add the fresh leaves as a garnish to all and any food even your pizza, sandwiches, et al.

Tea

Add a handful of fresh Moringa leaves to a pot, fill it with 2 cups of boiling water, and let it steep for three minutes, pour out a cupful of the liquid, add a squish of lemon juice, and honey to taste, for a nutritious, refreshing cup of health!

Vegetable

Fresh pods, leaves, and flowers make a delicious vegetable curry, either dry or with sauce.

Beauty

Moringa contains natural antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral compounds that protect the skin from various forms of infections.

Paste

Liquidise fresh leaves, flowers, and tender pods. Fill the paste in a glass jar and store in the refrigerator, for daily use. Topical daily application of this fresh paste will produce magical results.

Replace your daily shower gel with Moringa paste. Massage it well into the head, face and body, concentrate on affected areas; inflamed and painful joints; heavy areas of fat [stomach, hips etc.]; acne, hyperpigmented, and wrinkled skin areas; falling hair and dandruff; dermatitis, athlete’s foot, insect bites and wounds.

The hidden secret is Isothiocyanates (MICs), phytochemicals [plant chemicals] with strong biological activity found in the consumption of Moringa.

Isothiocyanates inhibit inflammation and protect damaging cell distortion. An all-in-one solution to a beautiful body, perfect health, and a positive happy outlook on Life!

*Pot a plant in a large flower pot, or grow one in your garden, for year-long fresh produce. Saplings available at “Om Green” Company, Oman.