Balushi takes part in GCC panel meet

Kuwait: The Sultanate took part in the GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee meeting which was held in Kuwait. The Sultanate’s delegation was led by Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs. The meeting reviewed reports of the GCC Central Banks Governors Committee, the Committee of the Common GCC Market and the Custom Union Authority and took necessary decision towards them. Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, officials and Director-General of Customs at the Royal Oman Police accompanied the minister.

