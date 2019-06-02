7 dead in series of bombings across two Afghan provinces

Kabul: Seven people, including five policemen, were killed in a series of bombings in the Afghan capital Kabul and south-eastern Ghazni province, officials said on Sunday.

Two people were killed in explosions claimed by IS in Kabul city on Sunday morning.

Twenty-four others were injured in the explosions in the city’s western neighbourhood, Afghan Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdous Faramarz said first a magnetic bomb attached to a bus carrying university students exploded followed by two other explosions in the same area that were caused by previously placed explosives.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack.

IS militants claimed responsibility for the bombings.

The attack came after an IS suicide bombing on Thursday killed six and injured 16 others at the entrance to a military university in Kabul.

Nine attacks in the Afghan capital since January this year have left at least 48 people dead and more than 342 injured.

Meanwhile, a car bombing of a police base in the southern part of Ghazni city, the provincial capital of Ghazni province, on Saturday evening left five policemen dead, the provincial governor’s media office said.

The statement further added that seven policemen and four civilians were also injured in the bombing.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

On May 22, a Taliban-claimed car bomb in the provincial capital of Ghazni left four dead, including two policemen, and wounded a further 17.

Among the wounded was an Afghan journalist who appeared to have been live-streaming the aftermath of the first explosion when a second bomb went off.

The events started with the detonation of a sticky bomb — a growing menace in Kabul, where insurgents and criminals slap magnetic bombs on the underside of vehicles.

The charge had been placed under a bus carrying officials headed

to the Kabul Education University, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. In the immediate aftermath, two more bombs that had been planted by the side of the road went off, he added.

“In total, one Afghan civilian was martyred and 17 others, including a local journalist and five Afghan forces, have been slightly wounded,” Rahimi said. Health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar confirmed the toll.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but both the Taliban and the IS group have carried out recent blasts. — Agencies

