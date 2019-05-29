Oman Observer

SMEs GET TOURISM BOOST: The Ministry of Tourism is working to facilitate setting up small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in tourism sector. It is also providing support to youth projects in the Sultanate. Tourism SMEs are expected to improve the local economy and provide job opportunities for citizens. The Public Authority for SMEs Development (Riyada) has registered 364 enterprises in the tourism sector. These SMEs help in boosting the number of tourists visiting the country.

