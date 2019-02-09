30 private schools undergo classification

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Education today embarks on the actual implementation of the classification of 30 private schools in accordance to the national and global standards. The classification will run till May 4. The classification aims to boost the educational standard at the private schools, create positive competition between schools while encouraging them towards continued improvement.

Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, said the ministry is striving, through applying the classification system, to spread the culture of quality and institutional work in the private schools. This stems, she added, from the belief that the classification system will have a positive contribution to the educational output, besides the self-assessment will open the door for school-based development. The actual implementation of the classification system which began in the current academic year requires professional sense to apply the criteria and give the school an opportunity to provide all its evidences to the visiting team so that the final report will help the school to address the points of weakness and further improve the points of strength.

Related