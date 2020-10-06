Front Stories Local 

US Justice Department hails Oman’s efforts in combating child labour

Washington: The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has commended the efforts exerted by the Sultanate in controlling child labour. It noted that Oman enacted a number of laws and legislations to this effect.

In a report published in its website, the DOJ pointed out that the Sultanate achieved advanced places in 2019 in the index on elimination of the worst forms of child labour.

The DOJ said that the Social Development Ministry in Oman issued regulations that determine whether a child works within an official framework for household work and whether the child undergoes medical tests that need to be completed before employment.

The report added that the National Committee on Combating Human Trafficking executed two training programmes on human trafficking, and that the Ministry of Labour issued a videotape, in Arabic and English languages, that explains the rights of expatriate workers.

The DOJ stressed that minimum age for work should correspond to the minimum age of compulsory education and that labour inspectors have to be well-versed in new regulations on combating child labour. –ONA

